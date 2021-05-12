Three incumbents received the most votes in the primary election for three open seats on the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board Saturday, May 8.
The top six vote recipients on May 8 advance to the general election Saturday, June 19. They are Louis Taylor, 307; Don Carley, 293; Tweed Shuman, 240; Sirella Ford, 182; Rebecca St. Germaine, 171; and James Schlender Jr., 139.
