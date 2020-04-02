Mesa, Arizona: There hasn’t been a sporting event held in the United States since March 11 and there won’t be any for a very long time. While ours is certainly a sports-crazy nation, no one has passed away from games not being played. We have found out we can all make it without watching overpriced athletes in stadiums and on TV screens. Let’s face it — sports is just about the most non-essential business out there.
It’s time for the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League to pull the pin on their seasons. There is no way they can finish up what was left of the regular season or institute rounds of playoffs, there just isn’t enough time. Those seasons are done.
