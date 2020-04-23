According to the Sawyer County Public Health Officer, we should not visit the county for weeks and weeks, starting several weeks ago. Can we be sure that all the taxing bodies we pay in Sawyer County are going to reduce or rebate our taxes for the percentage of time we are not welcome? If six weeks, that is 6/52 of our property taxes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.