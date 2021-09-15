Volunteer James Shirriff saws off a dasher board at the Hayward Sports Center south rink. The boards, glass and cement floor were removed prior to the installation of a new ice-making system and floor, new boards and arena glass.
Kenny Heckstrom of Rink-Tec marks the outlines for the new south ice rink, which is being constructed at the Hayward Sports Center.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Volunteer James Shirriff saws off a dasher board at the Hayward Sports Center south rink. The boards, glass and cement floor were removed prior to the installation of a new ice-making system and floor, new boards and arena glass.
Hockey players and figure skaters will be skating in a renovated and updated south ice rink this winter at the Hayward Sports Center, thanks to a recent revenue boost and many volunteer work hours.
Volunteers including some kids spent the seek of Sept. 7-10 removing the old dasher boards, arena glass and otherwise cleaning up in preparation for the installation of a new ice-making system, boards and glass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.