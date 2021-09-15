Hockey players and figure skaters will be skating in a renovated and updated south ice rink this winter at the Hayward Sports Center, thanks to a recent revenue boost and many volunteer work hours.

Volunteers including some kids spent the seek of Sept. 7-10 removing the old dasher boards, arena glass and otherwise cleaning up in preparation for the installation of a new ice-making system, boards and glass.

