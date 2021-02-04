...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
'I Have A Dream' speech resonates over a half-century later
Many of its words were improvised, and some were not even original. But Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech summarized the struggles of millions and inspired people of all backgrounds, then and now.
The 18-minute oration from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, remains a seminal moment in American history. The March on Washington, which was not solely organized by King, was intended as a peaceful demonstration for “jobs and freedom” for all Americans. It also served as a mass call for passage of civil rights legislation introduced by President John Kennedy two months before.
