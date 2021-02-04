Many of its words were improvised, and some were not even original. But Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech summarized the struggles of millions and inspired people of all backgrounds, then and now.

The 18-minute oration from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, remains a seminal moment in American history. The March on Washington, which was not solely organized by King, was intended as a peaceful demonstration for “jobs and freedom” for all Americans. It also served as a mass call for passage of civil rights legislation introduced by President John Kennedy two months before.

