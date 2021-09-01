The Sawyer County Board on Aug. 19 unanimously approved rezoning for two parcels, a total of 58.9 acres, to recreational residential 2 (RR2) in the Town of Hayward for a proposed campground to be called Nature Calls RV Resort.
The two parcels are located on the south side of Highway 77, east of the entrance to Hatchery Creek Park and the Becker Law Link bridge.
A question about the recent decision on Aug. 23 by the Hayward Area School District's Board of Education's decision to reverse its Aug. 16 decision that required mask wearing until Oct. 18 to making mask wearing optional.
