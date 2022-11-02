As a resident of Northern Wisconsin, I know how it is important to care for your neighbors. A lot of us are hardworking and still just getting by. This is something I wish Senator Ron Johnson understood.

He is trying to eliminate my Social Security and Medicare by moving funding for these programs from mandatory spending, which is protected, to discretionary spending, which must be reapproved, and could be variable, every year.

