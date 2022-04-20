Riley pitches

Hurricanes pitcher Riley Sprenger delivers a pitch to a Spooner batter during the Canes’ softball game against the Rails in Spooner April 12. The Canes won this game, 14-3.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team improved to 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in Heart O’ North play with a 14-3 five-inning win over the Rails in Spooner Tuesday, April 12.

Riley Sprenger pitched the win over Spooner, giving up two hits and three walks while striking out nine.

