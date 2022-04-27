Fighting for the ball

Hurricanes player Makenna Judd kicks the ball during the girls soccer game against Spooner Monday, April 25. The Canes won the game 10-0.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher/

The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team displayed a relentless offense as they ran past the Spooner Rails 10-0 on a cold, windy Monday, April 25, at Heidi Friermood Field in Hayward.

The Canes led 6-0 at halftime and tallied four more goals in the second half. Hayward keeper Beyonce Flores posted the shutout.

