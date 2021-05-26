Directing the ball

Aili Bergman directs the ball with footwork during the Hurricanes girls soccer game against Barron-Cumberland on May 18.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team lost a pair of games to Ashland, 4-0 and 6-0, last week.

On Tuesday May 18, the Canes lost to Barron-Cumberland at Heidi Friermood Field, 2-1. The visitors took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 25th minute.

