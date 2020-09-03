Girls golf

Freshman Alyson Reier tees off on the 17th hole at Hayward Golf Club during an Aug. 27 nine-hole meet between the Hurricanes and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team posted wins over two Heart O’ North opponents last week.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, the Canes played well against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on the back nine holes of their home course at Hayward Golf Club. Junior Gillian Johnson shot a 45. “Her putting is on point right now,” said Coach Wade Reier. 

