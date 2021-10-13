Hayward Hurricanes golf team senior Gillian Johnson advanced to the Oct. 11-12 state meet in Madison after qualifying as an individual at the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Pheasant Hills near Hammond Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Johnson shot an 85 to tie for eighth overall at Pheasant Hills. The Hurricanes shot 369 to place fourth as a team, short of advancing to state.
The 2020 US Census reveals there are 1,500 new permanent residents in Sawyer County. These new residents have helped push real estate prices up and many feel the increase traffic congestion at times is a reflection of these new residents. In what other areas will their presence be noticed in the future? How will this influx of new people, many who are from large urban areas, impact Sawyer County in the future?
