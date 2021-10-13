Gillian Johnson

Hayward Hurricanes golf team senior Gillian Johnson advanced to the Oct. 11-12 state meet in Madison after qualifying as an individual at the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Pheasant Hills near Hammond Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Johnson shot an 85 to tie for eighth overall at Pheasant Hills. The Hurricanes shot 369 to place fourth as a team, short of advancing to state.

