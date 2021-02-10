Four Hayward-Northwood Hurricane wrestlers finished their season at the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Neillsville Saturday, Feb. 6. At the end of the day, none advanced to the state meet.

The highest finish earned by a Hurricane wrestler was at 120 pounds, where Noah Christianson took sixth place. In the quarterfinals, Noah was pinned by Alexander Nitz of Stanley-Boyd-Owen-Withee in 4:47. From there, he entered the consolation bracket, where he pinned Ivan Aguilar of Arcadia in 2:44, then wrestled in the consolation semifinals, where he was pinned by Hunter Bonte of Baldwin-Woodville in 1:35.

