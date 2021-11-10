Hayward Hurricanes girls volleyball team members received athletic letters and other awards in recognition of their fall 2021 season at an honors banquet at The Steakhouse and Lodge Tuesday, Nov. 2.
“As I look back at the 2021 volleyball season, I am so proud of these girls and all they have accomplished. You all have made it through another COVID year, daily changes, and still managed to end the season on a great note,” said Head Coach Alicia Wiebe. “We learned a lot about each other this season, from teammates to coaches and everything in between.
