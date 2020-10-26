Amidst heavy snow and slippery footing, the Hayward Hurricanes boys soccer team concluded their season with a 3-2 shootout loss to Antigo in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Antigo Tuesday, Oct. 20.
In the snow, the Hurricanes took an early 2-0 lead on two goals by Nik Nordquist. As the snow got worse, Antigo came back and scored twice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.