Amidst heavy snow and slippery footing, the Hayward Hurricanes boys soccer team concluded their season with a 3-2 shootout loss to Antigo in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Antigo Tuesday, Oct. 20.

In the snow, the Hurricanes took an early 2-0 lead on two goals by Nik Nordquist. As the snow got worse, Antigo came back and scored twice.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments