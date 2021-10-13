Hurricanes Play for Pink

The Hayward Hurricanes volleyball team “Played for Pink” to raise awareness of breast cancer Tuesday, Oct. 5, in a match with St. Croix Falls. Team members are: (Top row, L-R) Assistant Coach Amber Poppe, Kayla Weller, Allie Zawistowski, Riley Sprenger, Lily Eytcheson, Camilla Bonicatto, Avery Wellauer, Natalie Miller, Avery Poppe, Coach Alicia Wiebe; and (front row, L-R) Ana Johnson, Greta Schmitt, Brooke Quast, Sam Chaon, Alivia Poppe and Sarah Grubbs.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls volleyball teams tuned up for the WIAA playoffs in recent games.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, “Play for Pink” night at HHS, the Hurricanes dropped a match to conference-leading St. Croix Falls, 3-0. The Saints won three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.

