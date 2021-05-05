The Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team opened its season with an excellent week as they defeated Chetek-Weyerhaeuser twice and Ashland in home games after losing their opener at Cameron, 8-7.

On Thursday, April 29, the Canes defeated Chetek-Weyerhaeuser twice, 5-4 and 6-2. Kennedy Sprenger was the winning pitcher in both games. In game one, she gave up nine hits, walked one and struck out eight.

