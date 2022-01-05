...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Hayward senior Anneliese Bauer skis in the Hayward Dash Classic Sprints at the Birkebeiner Start Area trailhead Dec. 29.
The Hayward Hurricanes high school and middle school Nordic ski teams opened their competition season at the mass-start freestyle Spooner Holiday Dash Tuesday, Dec. 28, followed by the Hayward Dash classic sprints at the Birkebeiner trailhead in the Town of Cable Wednesday, Dec. 29.
The next scheduled race for the Canes is at Spooner Night Lights Jan. 11.
