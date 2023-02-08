Both the Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team and Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team will open the WIAA post-season playoffs Thursday, Feb. 16.

The third-seeded Hurricane Co-op girls will host sixth-seeded Medford-Rib Lake at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Hayward Sports Center.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments