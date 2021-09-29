The Hayward Hurricanes cross-country teams ran in the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota Les Bolstad Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24.
“What a great experience it was to return to the legendary Griak this year,” said Coach Sydney Ringheim. “From seeing the best runners in the country in the college race, to racing shoulder to shoulder in one of the biggest and most competitive high school races is an eye-opening and inspiring experience. Hopefully one they will remember for a long time.
