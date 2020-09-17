The Hayward Hurricanes girls cross-country team captured its second straight first place of the season in a five-school meet at the Three Lakes Ski Trail hosted by Bloomer Thursday, Sept. 10.

Five of the HHS girls placed in the top 10. Eliana Malnourie battled with Barron’s Fran Peterson for first place and took second in the 5K race in 19:44, just four seconds behind Peterson, crossed the tape at 19:40.

