HHS girls tracksters are champions

The Hayward Hurricanes girls track and field team has won three indoor meets in a row this spring. Team members include, top row, from left, Sammy Burling, Juila Pettibone, Abby Stone, Addison Werner, Avery Poppe, Alyson Reier, Erin Ewert, Sofia Bonicatto, Alivia Poppe; Second from top row: Ivy Olson, Aubrey Bishop, Ali Clifford, Macey Reier, Emma Beilke, Lydia Bergschneider, Natalie Grubbs, Cali DeLisle, Hailey Waystedt; Third row: Jersey Hall, Ava Pettibone, Lily Eytcheson, Sam Chaon, Emma Mittlesdorf, Ana Johnson, Camilla Bonicatto, Sarah Grubbs, Brianna Hexum; and coaches (from left): Lane Deyo, Teri Gedart, Ben DiSera, Emily Stark, Janna Reier.

 Contributed photo

The Hayward Hurricanes girls track and field team won its third straight multi-school indoor meet as they captured first place in the Packy Paquette Invitational at the UW-Superior fieldhouse Friday, April 8.

The Canes topped nine other teams, including Division 1 schools from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

