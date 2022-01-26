Canes face Tigers

Hurricane forward Paige Pulskamp (16) looks to pass the puck during the girls hockey game against Black River Falls Jan. 20. At left is Callie Asp (4).

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team had a successful past week as they shut out the Eau Claire Area Stars 3-0, defeated the Black River Falls Tigers 5-2 behind a hat trick by Reese Sheehan, and blanked Wisconsin Valley Union of Marshfield 7-0, as Riley Sprenger scored two goals and Greta Woelber posted the shutout in the nets.

With the three wins, the Canes improved to 13-7 on the season. They will host Northern Edge this Thursday.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments