Riley Sprenger’s rocket from the blue line with 29 seconds left in overtime blasted the net and lifted the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team to a 4-3 win over the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabres Monday, Feb. 1, at the Hayward Sports Center.

Sprenger scored her team-leading 18{sup}th{/sup} goal of the season. Also scoring a goal apiece in Monday’s game were Kennedy Sprenger, Soile Doyle and Gillian Johnson.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments