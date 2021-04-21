Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team members received team and Heart O’ North All-Conference honors during a post-season awards program Thursday, April 15, at the ADS Auditorium.

“We were fortunate to get 21 games in this season; some other teams were not able to do that,” Coach Joe Brennan said. A normal season would have been 24 games.

All players wore masks during practice and games in a high-exertion sport, “which says a lot about the high character of the players well as the reinforcement they get at home,” he added.

Eight of the players received HHS Student of the Month recognition during the season: Allie Zawistowski, Maddy Lyons, Erin Morgan, Alivia Poppe, Anna Morgan, Maekayla Cadotte, Brooke Quast and Beth Zawistowski.

“We had a group this year which, despite the circumstances and outside challenges, made it pretty normal—which is pretty cool,” Brennan said. “It says a lot about the kids and their resiliency throughout the season and school year. They got better as basketball players and people along the way.”

This year’s Hurricane wins included games against Ashland, Cameron (twice), Cumberland and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Varsity players who were commended and received honors were:

Seniors: Holly Miller, Hurricanes Most Outstanding Player, leading scorer, Heart O’ North All-Conference honorable mention, free throw percentage leader; Maddy Lyons, team manager, WBCA recognition; Mikailah Kosterman, leading rebounder, Rookie of the Year; Jessica Aubart, Hurricane Honor award; Kalista Cadotte, Hurricane Honor award.

Juniors: Brooke Quast, Most Improved Player, Sniper award as the team leader in 3-point field goal percentage; Ana Johnson, Defensive Player of the Year, most steals, most assists, most 3-point field goals, Heart O’ North All-Conference honorable mention; Kayla Weller, WBCA Team First award; Allie Zawistowski, WBCA Team First award; Anna Morgan, WBCA Team First award; Erin Morgan, WBCA Team First award.

Sophomores: Maekayla Cadotte, Hot Shot award as team leader in field goal percentage, Sixth Man award (best player off the bench).

“I’m excited about the future, with that young corps of players coming up,” Brennan said. He thanked various staff and contributors, including Athletic Trainer Laura Siverling and Jacob Ritchie, who live-streamed home games on the school website.

JV team

JV team coach Scott Schmitt said the team, which consisted of nine freshmen and two sophomores, finished with an 11-8 record and improved during the season.

“We were in 17 of the 19 games. The losses were very close at the end,” he said. ‘I thought we had a really good year.”

The JV players were:

Freshmen: Alyson Reier, Macey Reier, Madi Bergschneider—first in free throws attempted, tied for first in assists, second in points scored; Avery Chucka—co-leader in 3-point baskets made, Avery Poppe—first in shooting percentage, steals and rebounds; Alivia Poppe—second in scoring average, steals and free throws attempted; Kaylee Keenan, Greta Schmitt—first in points scored (98) and scoring average, co-leader in 3-pointers made and first in 3-point shooting percentage, first in assists, earned her first varsity letter; Beth Zawistowski—second in rebounds.

Sophomores: Maddie Woller, first in free throw percentage; Ali Clifford, second in offensive rebounds and field goal percentage.