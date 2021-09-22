The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team posted a 184 to 198 strokes win over the Superior Spartans at Nemadji Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 16, posting their lowest nine-hole team score of the season and moving to 8-0 in the conference.

Macey Reier shot the low score of the day, a 42 in very windy and hot conditions. Hayward’s Tara Eckes and Keely Morehouse of Superior each posted 46s and Alyson Reier of Hayward came in with a 47. Other Hurricane scores were Gillian Johnson, 49, and Elle Titus, 61.

