The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team posted a win over Luck-Frederic-Unity in a match Thursday, Sept. 3, on the front nine holes at Big Fish Golf Course to improve to 5-0 in the Heart O’ North Conference standings.
The Canes record a team score of 195 strokes to 223 for the opponents. Macey Reier continued to play the most consistent golf on the team, as she posted a 47 and was the meet medalist.
According to the 2020 Census data, Sawyer County's population has increased 9.1% since 2010, but most of that growth appears to have occurred within the last year. How have you noticed this spurt in population growth?
