Chipping onto the green

Hurricanes player Tara Eckes chips onto the green at the third hole at Big Fish Golf course during a match against Luck-Frederic-Unity.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team posted a win over Luck-Frederic-Unity in a match Thursday, Sept. 3, on the front nine holes at Big Fish Golf Course to improve to 5-0 in the Heart O’ North Conference standings.

The Canes record a team score of 195 strokes to 223 for the opponents. Macey Reier continued to play the most consistent golf on the team, as she posted a 47 and was the meet medalist.

