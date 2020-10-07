golf

 

The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament by placing fourth in the regional at Hidden Greens North Golf Course on Oct. 1. The members are (front, L-R) Victoria Dos Santos, Macey Reier, Alyson Reier, Gillian Johnson; and (back, L-R) Katelyn Galde and Coach Wade Reier. “I’m so proud of these girls to qualify as a team,” Coach Reier said. “We are young, with two juniors and three freshmen. This experience will help us pave the way for good things to happen in the future for Hurricane golf.”

 Contributed photo

The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team placed fourth in the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Hidden Greens North golf course in Solon Springs Thursday, Oct. 1. 

The Canes now advance to the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Rice Lake’s Turtleback Golf Course Wednesday, Oct. 7.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments