The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament by placing fourth in the regional at Hidden Greens North Golf Course on Oct. 1. The members are (front, L-R) Victoria Dos Santos, Macey Reier, Alyson Reier, Gillian Johnson; and (back, L-R) Katelyn Galde and Coach Wade Reier. “I’m so proud of these girls to qualify as a team,” Coach Reier said. “We are young, with two juniors and three freshmen. This experience will help us pave the way for good things to happen in the future for Hurricane golf.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.