The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team dropped games to two Middle Border Conference opponents last week, losing 7-1 to Regis-Altoona-McDonell on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and 8-0 to Amery on Thursday, Jan. 12, both games on the road.

On Thursday after a scoreless first period the Amery Warriors struck first at 7:17 of the second period on a short-handed goal by Vincent Green. Amery scored again at 14:19 when Danny Tylee lit the lamp for a 2-0 second period lead.

