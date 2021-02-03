boys hockey action

Hurricanes foward Logan Asp handles the puck during the Canes hockey game against DeForest at the Hayward Sports Center Friday, Jan. 29.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team posted three wins last week to improve their record to 11-6 as they prepare to host Amery this Thursday night in the WIAA playoff opener.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Hurricanes skated past the Northwest Icemen in Spooner, 7-1. Cole Asp had a hat trick, Kayleb Martin scored two goals and Logan Asp and D.J. Woelber scored a goal apiece.

