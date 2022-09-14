Cycling is a great activity here in the Northwoods and one of my favorite things to do in the summer. To stay safe, I wear a sturdy helmet, a fluorescent yellow riding jacket and have blinking lights all over my bike.

Working in the Emergency Department, I see plenty of bicycle accidents. In fact, in the United States nearly 1,000 people die and over 130,000 people are seriously injured in bicycle accidents every year.

