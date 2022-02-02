...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Owner/operator Terri Walsh in her salon, Salon Soleil, has taken many measures to keep her business operating during the pandemic. She said her staff were instrumental in keeping the salon open and customers happy, after reopening following a two-month shutdown. Safety measures remain in place during the ongoing Omicron spike in cases.
By all accounts, the pandemic has spared no business anywhere. Big or small, no matter the location, regardless of type of industry — everyone has taken a major hit. Some did not, or may not, survive.
Terri Walsh, owner and operator of Hayward’s Salon Soleil, a hair and beauty salon, has been in the industry for 43 years. She first opened her Hayward salon in 2001 and has been in three locations here in town: the first was on the corner of Davis Avenue; the second was on 4th Street; and the current one is in the new building in Windmill Square on Highway 27. Today, Salon Soleil averages 4,162 active clients per year with an average of six to seven employees.
