By all accounts, the pandemic has spared no business anywhere. Big or small, no matter the location, regardless of type of industry — everyone has taken a major hit. Some did not, or may not, survive.

Terri Walsh, owner and operator of Hayward’s Salon Soleil, a hair and beauty salon, has been in the industry for 43 years. She first opened her Hayward salon in 2001 and has been in three locations here in town: the first was on the corner of Davis Avenue; the second was on 4th Street; and the current one is in the new building in Windmill Square on Highway 27. Today, Salon Soleil averages 4,162 active clients per year with an average of six to seven employees.

