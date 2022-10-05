...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Editor: I ready the City Council article in the Sawyer County Record last week, and they were discussing the festivities next year for Musky Festival, and the parking problem they will have during that time. I have a suggestion to whomever. How about having off premises parking somewhere and having shuttle service into Hayward? Or better yet, someone stepping up and having a service for the summer, bringing people into town. They could drop and pick up every hour on the hour and that would eliminate the shortage of parking on side streets, blocking residential properties. You could even make it a “touristy” business and have a tractor and wagon like they use at the Fair. Just a thought, or use the shuttle buses they use now in the area. Something to mull over through the winter.
