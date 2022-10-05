Editor: I ready the City Council article in the Sawyer County Record last week, and they were discussing the festivities next year for Musky Festival, and the parking problem they will have during that time. I have a suggestion to whomever. How about having off premises parking somewhere and having shuttle service into Hayward? Or better yet, someone stepping up and having a service for the summer, bringing people into town. They could drop and pick up every hour on the hour and that would eliminate the shortage of parking on side streets, blocking residential properties. You could even make it a “touristy” business and have a tractor and wagon like they use at the Fair. Just a thought, or use the shuttle buses they use now in the area. Something to mull over through the winter.

Dorothy R. Hogan

