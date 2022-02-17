I’m living first-hand the troubles in the Hayward housing market.
The house I rented when I first arrived has been sold and this is going to send me packing to either rent or own.
I assure you, that is significantly easier to write that than to live it.
My circumstances are that I prefer to rent than to own for a couple of reasons. The first is, I work quite a bit. One of my goals for 2022 was not to work Saturdays. I don’t have much extra time to take care of lawns and driveways and fix-it projects.
Another issue is, as a journalist, I’m not exactly rolling around in extra money. The vast majority of journalists do what we do because we love the profession and believe in it. Over 30 years, I’ve never met an elite journalist. Mostly, I’ve met folks who, near the end of the pay period, switch from decent beer to something like Bud Light or Natural Light. (Phew, I can smell that stuff just thinking about it.)
Then there’s the market here and in surrounding counties.
The region has almost nothing to rent and what little there is costs as much or more than a mortgage. I lucked out on my house in Hayward until it was sold. Nice property for $1,000 a month — the most I’ve ever paid in rent in my entire life. Nothing special but nice and clean and my neighbors didn’t re-enact episodes of “Jackass” on their lawns every weekend.
When I first arrived, I asked new friends about the average time rentals were available in the area and was told three minutes. I laughed. But it wasn’t a joke. Most rental folks have waiting lists that go back months and even past a year.
As for the housing market, it goes from crypt to $300,000 in one swipe at realty websites. I’ve lived in crypt-like apartments but I’m 57 years old now and hope I’m not returning to a crime scene. (True story: When I was the crime and courts reporter in Wisconsin Rapids making $7 an hour, I lived in a dump. I had been following a crime hunt on the scanner at work but finally went home only to find the apartment building roped in yellow police tape. I ducked under the tape to go home when I was stopped by the coroner. He said, “Rich, you know you can’t just walk into a crime scene.” I said, “I live here.” He just said, “Oh” but what he really meant was “I’m sorry.”)
It’s a problem for me I will overcome.
But what does it mean for the region and it’s economy?
Quite a bit really.
Area businesses struggle for employees but there’s no place for them to live. If you want to go to Google reviews and read stupid comments such as, “It took the server five minutes to refresh our water,” that’s not about service. It’s about a person on the bottom of the economic ladder trying to cover the work of another two or three people.
There’s also the supposed middle class like me. I make a decent wage but there’s no rental market for that kind of earner.
I understand that many folks don’t want new people to move in and they don’t want change and would prefer to live as though it were the 1950s. In my experience, though, if a community is not living and growing — it’s dying.
Communities must continually adjust to changing circumstances and if not, they begin to whither.
Now Hayward has the benefit of being a tourist area so there’s money here. It will likely continue because of the natural beauty of the region and the year-round opportunities for fun.
But someone needs to serve those folks. And, someone should be hired to manage those employees. Further, long-time locals will have more and more difficult times in getting the service they want.
I know of people who took advantage of the booming housing market to sell but then can’t find another place to live. That bodes ill for Sawyer County and the rest of the region.
I would suggest there needs to be a public-private consortium to address the issue because it seems to be the issue of our times. Not because of me but what I’ve seen in other places.
I once lived in a city that did not like change and from 1930 to 2010 went from 30,000 residents to 10,000. You could roll a bowling ball down Main Street and not hit a bowling pin, a human being or a car.
We don’t want that here.
Rich Jackson is the editor and general manager of the Sawyer County Record. He can be reached at (715) 718-6445 or at rjackson@sawyercountyrecord.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.