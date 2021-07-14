The next fundraiser for the Greater Hayward House of Hope will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4. The family-friendly mini-golf event will be held at Sheer’s Lumberjack Village Mini Golf on Highway B.

Space is limited, so four-person are asked to sign up ahead of time at houseofhopehayward.org/mini-golf-event.

