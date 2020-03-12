A crew from IndianCountryTV broadcast the 12-hour online fundraiser for the Women and Water Symposium on Saturday, March 7 from the Extension Center of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College. Above: The morning broadcast included a panel of women who talked about how even negative experiences have a teaching and lesson to be learned.
Maryellen Baker (left) with her friend, Mildred “Tinker” Schuman from the Lac du Flambeau tribe, sang “The Grandfather” song.
Photo by Frank Zufall
A crew from IndianCountryTV broadcast the 12-hour online fundraiser for the Women and Water Symposium on Saturday, March 7 from the Extension Center of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College. Above: The morning broadcast included a panel of women who talked about how even negative experiences have a teaching and lesson to be learned.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Dr. Swagger from LCO College talks.
Photo by Frank Zufall
A crew from IndianCountryTV broadcasted the event online for 12 hours with nearly 8,000 viewers from eight countries.
Dave Baker performed songs from his 2017 CD "Manifest Destiny."
From 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., for 12 hours, a live, online simulcast was held from the Extension Center of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College to raise funds for the Aug. 2-6 Women and Water Coming Together Symposium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.