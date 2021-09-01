Horse Spirit and Pine Brook Farm will host the fifth annual Sandy Sheehan Memorial Fundraiser Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. at W4221 Highway A between Stone Lake and Spooner.
The event includes a dinner of ribs or chicken with two sides, wine pull raffle, bucket raffle and a chance to win a Rocky Mountain Blizzard bike from New Moon Ski and Bike Shop, $200 and $100 cash prizes.
A question about the recent decision on Aug. 23 by the Hayward Area School District's Board of Education's decision to reverse its Aug. 16 decision that required mask wearing until Oct. 18 to making mask wearing optional.
