Horse Spirit and Pine Brook Farm will host the fifth annual Sandy Sheehan Memorial Fundraiser Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. at W4221 Highway A between Stone Lake and Spooner.

The event includes a dinner of ribs or chicken with two sides, wine pull raffle, bucket raffle and a chance to win a Rocky Mountain Blizzard bike from New Moon Ski and Bike Shop, $200 and $100 cash prizes.

