Dancing at the pow wow

A grass dancer performs in the Lac Courte Oreilles Honor the Earth Celebration and Pow Wow Saturday, July 17. (More photos on Page 3A)

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The 49th annual Lac Courte Oreilles Honor the Earth Homecoming Celebration and Pow Wow returned to its traditional format over the July 16-18 weekend, with hundreds of dancers and spectators enjoying sunny, very warm weather at the pow wow grounds next to the LCO Ojibwe School.

The pow wow was emceed by Migizi Michael Sullivan from LCO and Joey Awonohopay from the Menominee Nation. The LCO Badger Singers were the host drum group and there were many other invited local and non-local drum groups from as far away as Milwaukee and Oklahoma.

