The Hurricane Hockey Club will sponsor Hockey Day in Hayward Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Hayward Sports Center, including youth games, a Hurricane boys hockey game against Rhinelander and a tribute to Gibson Walsh.

Youth games will include PeeWees vs. Ashland at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., U14 girls vs. Eau Claire Area Stars at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Squirts vs. Price Ice at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and Bantams vs. Mosinee at 11:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

