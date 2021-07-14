Community residents and visitors are invited to a presentation by Cable author Jim Brakken at the quarterly meeting of the Sawyer County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward.

Brakken will discuss his two new books: “The Heroine of Cameron Dam” and “Thornapple Girl: One family against the Lumber Trust.”

