Author, history enthusiast and National Register Consultant Patricia Lacey has written a book that puts together 16 sketches, in chronological order, of the history of Hayward and Sawyer County in her recently published “Historic Hayward and Sawyer County Sketches.”

From her opening sketch that describes the first inhabitants of northern Wisconsin—the Paleo Indians, from 8500 BC to 4000 BC and their primitive bone tools and arrowheads; and the Woodland Period, from 1000 BC to AD 1500, when pottery, settlements, bow and arrow and trade came alive—to the last sketch on the Mighty Muskellunge which chronicles the history, biology, anatomy and impact of the muskie in northern Wisconsin’s history, this book is a treasure trove of fun reading and accurate accounts of Sawyer County.

