Although most of the plans to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Forest Lodge Library in Cable were cancelled by COVID-19, with a little help from friends in Cable, the library will celebrate, anyway, during the month of August.
Built in 1925 of logs milled off the shores of Lake Namakagon, the Forest Lodge Library has served its communities for 95 years. It was first called the Cable Community House and was initially intended to be a “ladies reading room” and a community meeting center. It became a fully functioning and official public library in 1992 and is part of the Northern Waters Library Service system.
