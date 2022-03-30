...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch to a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Sean Heipel stands in his basement studio where the walls are painted in street art.
When Sean Heipel, 36, Town of Hayward, drives north toward Duluth with his wife, Tara Wooten, and four children, he often has one of his youngsters pointing out the window at a railcar painted with graffiti asking, “Did you do that, Dad?”
Having grown up in Milwaukee, let’s just say Heipel was known for leaving some aerosol art on the side of those large, rectangular sides.
