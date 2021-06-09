Major interchange construction is underway at the Highway 53/63 intersection in Trego in Washburn County. The work is set to be completed in 2022. This view looks south from Washburn County Highway E toward a service road that will lead to a roundabout on a portion of Highway 63 that will be rerouted there.
Major interchange construction is underway at the Highway 53/63 intersection in Trego in Washburn County. The work is set to be completed in 2022. This view looks south from Washburn County Highway E toward a service road that will lead to a roundabout on a portion of Highway 63 that will be rerouted there.
Photo by Frank Zufall
The intersection at Highways 53 and 63 in the Washburn County Town of Trego is under a two-year major reconfiguration that is set to be completed in 2022. Travelers will experience some delays, but traffic will remain open on the major roadways.
Visitors to Sawyer County traveling from the south and west and local residents traveling to the west or south through Washburn County will experience a major two-year, $17.7 million construction project occurring at the Highway 53-63 intersection in the Town of Trego.
In the planning stages for more than 10 years, the project is part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) effort to convert Highway 53 from an expressway (with at-grade access) to a freeway, with entrance and exits only off an interchange.
