Visitors to Sawyer County traveling from the south and west and local residents traveling to the west or south through Washburn County will experience a major two-year, $17.7 million construction project occurring at the Highway 53-63 intersection in the Town of Trego.

In the planning stages for more than 10 years, the project is part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) effort to convert Highway 53 from an expressway (with at-grade access) to a freeway, with entrance and exits only off an interchange.

