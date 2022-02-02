...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
High school senior Ashton Strand (third from left, with face mask) meets with Sawyer County Historical Society directors Jan. 27 to explain his fundraising project to help the historical museum. Board members pictured include (L-R) Tom Heinrich, Donna Yackel, Kay Sieh, Jim Ferguson, Bruce Konkler, Stanley Strand and Darrell Thompson.
A high school senior has set up a Go Fund Me site to help the Sawyer County Historical Society pay its bills and continue maintaining its museum on Highway B in Hayward.
Ashton Strand, a student at Northern Waters Environmental School, met with the Historical Society’s board of directors during their quarterly meeting Thursday, Jan. 27, and reported that 25 donors have contributed a total of more than $1,500 to date. His goal is to raise $8,000 to help the society.
