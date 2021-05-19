The Hayward Hurricanes track and field teams competed in a five-team Heart O’ North conference meet at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Thursday, May 13. The HHS girls took second place while the boys placed fifth.
First place winners for the girls included Sierra Clifford in the 400-meter dash, Eliana Malnourie in the 1600-meter run, Camilla Bonicatto in the 300-meter low hurdles, Talia Brinker in the pole vault and all four relay teams.
There are many saying that the economy is recovering and there are many job openings but few workers applying and one of the reasons is there is more incentive to stay on unemployment insurance with the $300 a week supplemental for those who lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What do you think? Should the $300 supplemental stop or should it continue?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.