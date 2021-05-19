The Hayward Hurricanes track and field teams competed in a five-team Heart O’ North conference meet at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Thursday, May 13. The HHS girls took second place while the boys placed fifth.

First place winners for the girls included Sierra Clifford in the 400-meter dash, Eliana Malnourie in the 1600-meter run, Camilla Bonicatto in the 300-meter low hurdles, Talia Brinker in the pole vault and all four relay teams.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments