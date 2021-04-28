The Hayward Hurricanes softball team will get its spring 2021 season underway this week, as they will host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in a doubleheader Thursday and will host Ashland for a single game on Friday.

“We are playing fewer games due to the shortened season,” said Coach Julie Zawistowski. “We are following all of the COVID precautions put forth by the WIAA and the Hayward Community School District.”

