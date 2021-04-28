Our justice system worked like it is supposed to work.

It’s a significant judgment setting an important precedent for justice in America.

It won’t make much difference if systemic racism isn’t addressed as well.

It would have been impossible for Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin to receive a fair trial with all the media attention.

It was the wrong decision. The death of George Floyd was an accident, not willful intent to do harm to another.

Vote

View Results