The Hayward Hurricanes softball team will get its spring 2021 season underway this week, as they will host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in a doubleheader Thursday and will host Ashland for a single game on Friday.
“We are playing fewer games due to the shortened season,” said Coach Julie Zawistowski. “We are following all of the COVID precautions put forth by the WIAA and the Hayward Community School District.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.