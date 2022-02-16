More than 400 skiers on 27 teams from across the state, including the Hayward Hurricanes, raced in the state high school and middle school distance championships sponsored by the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12-13, at the American Birkebeiner trailhead in the Town of Cable.

Temperatures peaked only in the single digits above zero, but the sun warmed the air slightly as skiers raced classic style on Saturday and then freestyle in pursuit format on Sunday, with their start times based on their previous day’s finish.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments