Hayward Hurricanes skier Anneliese Bauer skates toward the finish of the state high school championship girls pursuit race at the Birkebeiner start venue Sunday, Feb. 13. She was the Canes’ top finisher.
Hayward skier Mason McKay skates to the finish line in the Wisconsin high school state championship pursuit race Sunday, Feb. 13, at the American Birkebeiner trailhead in Cable.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Hayward Hurricanes skier Anneliese Bauer skates toward the finish of the state high school championship girls pursuit race at the Birkebeiner start venue Sunday, Feb. 13. She was the Canes’ top finisher.
More than 400 skiers on 27 teams from across the state, including the Hayward Hurricanes, raced in the state high school and middle school distance championships sponsored by the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12-13, at the American Birkebeiner trailhead in the Town of Cable.
Temperatures peaked only in the single digits above zero, but the sun warmed the air slightly as skiers raced classic style on Saturday and then freestyle in pursuit format on Sunday, with their start times based on their previous day’s finish.
A questions for "Sawyer County Readers" on how they have been part of past American Birkebeiner ski events that happen late Februay in Bayfield and Sawyer County, including a finish in downtown Hayward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.