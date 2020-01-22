The Hayward Hurricanes boys and girls varsity Nordic Ski Team each took third place in their respective divisions at the Chippewa Valley Nordic (CVN) meet Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Tower Ridge Ski Area in Eau Claire.
In the varsity girls meet, Hayward sophomore Anneliese Bauer finished second in 18:59, 11 seconds behind first-place skier Anni Skillicorn of Winona, Minnesota. Junior Maggie Martin was 12th in 22:05, sophomore Helena Maki 18th in 23:43 junior Dianna Martin 19th in 24:04, junior Liesl Eckstrom 21st in 24:13 and freshman Ellie Titus 25th in 26:18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.