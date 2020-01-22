The Hayward Hurricanes boys and girls varsity Nordic Ski Team each took third place in their respective divisions at the Chippewa Valley Nordic (CVN) meet Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Tower Ridge Ski Area in Eau Claire.

In the varsity girls meet, Hayward sophomore Anneliese Bauer finished second in 18:59, 11 seconds behind first-place skier Anni Skillicorn of Winona, Minnesota. Junior Maggie Martin was 12th in 22:05, sophomore Helena Maki 18th in 23:43 junior Dianna Martin 19th in 24:04, junior Liesl Eckstrom 21st in 24:13 and freshman Ellie Titus 25th in 26:18.

