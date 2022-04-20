The Hayward High School Junior Prom will return to its traditional format Saturday evening, April 30, with a dinner and dance at The Steakhouse & Lodge.

The prom theme this year is “Starry Night,” said class advisor Kelly Warwick. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the grand march will take place at 7 p.m.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments